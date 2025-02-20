Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $384.42.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $435.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $385.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 8.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $577,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 39.1% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Charter Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 41,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,406,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $361.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $236.08 and a twelve month high of $415.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $353.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

