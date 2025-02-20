Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $384.42.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $435.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $385.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.
NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $361.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $236.08 and a twelve month high of $415.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $353.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
