Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.59.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

CHKP stock opened at $222.92 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $145.75 and a 52-week high of $226.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.24.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

