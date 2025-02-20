Chesnara (LON:CSN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 258.40 ($3.25) and traded as high as GBX 264 ($3.32). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 264 ($3.32), with a volume of 118,318 shares.

Chesnara Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 261.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 258.44. The company has a quick ratio of 38.06, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £394.85 million, a P/E ratio of 94.65 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Chesnara alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Carol Hagh purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 258 ($3.25) per share, for a total transaction of £25,800 ($32,465.08). Corporate insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

About Chesnara

Chesnara (CSN.L) is a European life and pensions consolidator listed on the London Stock Exchange. It administers approximately one million policies and operates as Countrywide Assured in the UK, as The Waard Group and Scildon in the Netherlands, and as Movestic in Sweden.

Following a three-pillar strategy, Chesnara’s primary responsibility is the efficient administration of its customers’ life and savings policies, ensuring good customer outcomes and providing a secure and compliant environment to protect policyholder interests.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chesnara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesnara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.