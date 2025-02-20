Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.980-7.240 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:CHH traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.83. The company had a trading volume of 472,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.11. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $108.91 and a 12-month high of $157.86.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 659.01% and a net margin of 16.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

CHH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Articles

