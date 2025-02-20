CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 2,951 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Nasdaq by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Nasdaq by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 4.2% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Stock Up 1.7 %

NDAQ stock opened at $82.59 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.90 and a twelve month high of $84.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.58 and a 200 day moving average of $76.26.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $285,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,778.56. This trade represents a 5.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. William Blair started coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

