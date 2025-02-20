CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 26,184 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 761,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,184 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $8,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 448.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 54.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $10.89 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.09. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,094,228.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 599,317 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,558.12. This trade represents a 22.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.