Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS) Shares Bought by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Free Report) by 1,665.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,531 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.42% of Citizens Financial Services worth $7,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CZFS. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 115,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 26,693 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 177.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 286.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. 22.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Services alerts:

Citizens Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Services stock opened at $63.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.91 and a 200 day moving average of $60.14. Citizens Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.52 and a 12 month high of $75.40.

Citizens Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CZFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.14. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Services, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Citizens Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Services, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.