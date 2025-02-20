Citizens National Bank Trust Department Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,094,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

INDA opened at $49.75 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.66.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

