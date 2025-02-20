Citizens National Bank Trust Department Reduces Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.29.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, Director William T. Giles purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,688.57. This represents a 215.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $172.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.46 and a 12 month high of $274.87. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.60%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

