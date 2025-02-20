Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 1,165 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.0% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $70.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.39. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

