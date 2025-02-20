Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 1,483 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department decreased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Newmont were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Newmont by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,747,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,851,606,000 after acquiring an additional 797,445 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,484,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,253,457,000 after acquiring an additional 326,243 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,052,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,697 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Newmont by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,456,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,649,000 after acquiring an additional 744,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Newmont by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,422,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,938,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. CIBC cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. CLSA assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bernstein Bank upped their price objective on Newmont from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.37.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $47.42 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day moving average of $46.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $83,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,800. This represents a 3.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $128,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,872.44. This trade represents a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,154 shares of company stock worth $1,166,843 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

