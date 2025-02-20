Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 271 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 48,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 69,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of BATS:IGV opened at $105.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.20. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.