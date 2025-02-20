Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 315 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $69.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.65. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.17 and a 52-week high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,507.06. This represents a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

