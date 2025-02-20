Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Claros Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 32.75%.

Claros Mortgage Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE CMTG opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.06. The stock has a market cap of $404.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.57. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 20.68, a quick ratio of 20.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMTG shares. UBS Group raised shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $6.50 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

