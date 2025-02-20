Clean Harbors’ (CLH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $268.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Clean Harbors from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $221.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $176.02 and a 12-month high of $267.11.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 861 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total value of $224,987.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,346 shares in the company, valued at $15,507,703.26. This trade represents a 1.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.79, for a total transaction of $70,467.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,719.22. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,785 shares of company stock valued at $444,558 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 2,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 10,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

