Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Director Lauren States Sells 308 Shares

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.79, for a total transaction of $70,467.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,719.22. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lauren States also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Lauren States sold 308 shares of Clean Harbors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.04, for a total value of $73,624.32.

On Monday, December 16th, Lauren States sold 308 shares of Clean Harbors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.06, for a total value of $75,478.48.

NYSE:CLH opened at $221.21 on Thursday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.02 and a 52-week high of $267.11. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.30.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,295,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 395,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 50,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,613,000 after purchasing an additional 30,111 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in Clean Harbors by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 520,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,882,000 after buying an additional 92,785 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLH. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.44.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

