Cleanaway Waste Management (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) Trading Down 8.3% – Here’s Why

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. 538 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Cleanaway Waste Management Trading Down 8.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.86.

Cleanaway Waste Management Company Profile

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Solid Waste Services, Industrial & Waste Services, and Liquid Waste & Health Services. It offers commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, construction, and demolition waste, as well as medical and washroom services.

