CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG stock opened at $72.10 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $58.06 and a 1-year high of $72.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

