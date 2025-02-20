CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $271,000 in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,361 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Infosys during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Infosys during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.20% of the company’s stock.
Infosys Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of INFY opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.30. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $23.63. The stock has a market cap of $87.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. HSBC upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.
About Infosys
Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.
Further Reading
