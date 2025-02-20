CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $761,000 in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for about 0.7% of CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 118.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter.

SLYV stock opened at $87.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.79 and a fifty-two week high of $96.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

