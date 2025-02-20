CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,000. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 1.6% of CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,272,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,236,000 after purchasing an additional 651,492 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,671,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,345,000 after purchasing an additional 609,036 shares during the period. Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,841,000. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 981.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 421,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,108,000 after acquiring an additional 382,265 shares during the period.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $47.12 on Thursday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $47.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.32.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

