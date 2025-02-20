CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 225,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,605,000. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up about 6.7% of CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUHP. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,628,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,695,000 after buying an additional 1,200,771 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,061,000. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 868.9% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 532,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,982,000 after acquiring an additional 477,255 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,567,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,465,000 after purchasing an additional 452,201 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,443,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,166,000 after purchasing an additional 402,183 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $35.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.17. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $29.63 and a 12-month high of $35.83. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

