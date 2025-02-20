Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the January 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC now owns 60,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,558,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 70,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,923,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cohen & Steers from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNS opened at $86.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.56. Cohen & Steers has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $110.67.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 29.24%.

About Cohen & Steers

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.