CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €22.80 ($23.75) and last traded at €22.80 ($23.75). Approximately 19,673 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 68,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at €23.10 ($24.06).

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of €22.23 and a 200 day moving average of €17.38. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88.

About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment develop and sell practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; and offers supplementary internet and intranet solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.