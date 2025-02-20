Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.52% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $8,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HYLS. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 57,296.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,800,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788,436 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,181,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,484,000 after purchasing an additional 668,100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 361,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after purchasing an additional 184,622 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $3,168,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 280,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 61,485 shares during the last quarter.

HYLS stock opened at $41.69 on Thursday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $40.12 and a 1-year high of $42.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

