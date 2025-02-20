Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,174 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $6,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IJT opened at $139.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.03. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $121.20 and a 52-week high of $152.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.3508 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

