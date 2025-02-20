Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,641 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 10.62% of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF worth $13,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 33,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 36,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 45,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 11,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 760.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 115,859 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IFV stock opened at $19.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.88. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1872 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

