Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.66 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,453 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3,883.2% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 545,936 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $46.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.25.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.