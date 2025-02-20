Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $39.89 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,306 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $39,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,160,000 after purchasing an additional 20,313,200 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15,337.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,549,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,669 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,438.5% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,133,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,707 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16,830.0% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 582,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,656,000 after purchasing an additional 579,289 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,354,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,802,000 after purchasing an additional 455,195 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $179.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.72 and its 200-day moving average is $173.56. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $151.76 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

