Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 109.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,643 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $17,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVE stock opened at $198.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.63. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $176.09 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

