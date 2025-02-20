Conduit (LON:CRE) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 397.13 ($5.00) and last traded at GBX 406 ($5.11), with a volume of 1452306 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 437 ($5.50).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.81) price target on shares of Conduit in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.
About Conduit
Conduit Re is a pure play global reinsurance business based in Bermuda. Conduit Reinsurance Limited is licensed by the Bermuda Monetary Authority as a Class 4 insurer. A.M. Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of a- (Excellent) to Conduit Reinsurance Limited.
