Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.260-1.360 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $85.0 million-$89.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.5 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.030-5.420 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.
Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.10). Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 66.28% and a net margin of 25.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.
