Contrasting Atlantic International (NASDAQ:ATLN) & Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF)

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlantic International and Staffing 360 Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic International $80,000.00 1,460.62 -$5.63 million ($8.24) -0.28 Staffing 360 Solutions $176.82 million 0.02 -$26.04 million N/A N/A

Atlantic International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Staffing 360 Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.2% of Staffing 360 Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of Atlantic International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Staffing 360 Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic International N/A -298.20% -42.32% Staffing 360 Solutions -13.25% N/A -37.63%

Volatility and Risk

Atlantic International has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Staffing 360 Solutions has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atlantic International beats Staffing 360 Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlantic International

Atlantic International Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of genetic analysis technologies. Its services include RNA sequencing and DNA sequencing. The company was founded by William C. St. Laurent and Daniel R. Jones in 2013 and is headquartered in Billercia, MA.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of based staffing services and the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK. The company was founded on December 22, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

