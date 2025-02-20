Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,954 Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 367.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCTR opened at $67.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $73.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Victory Capital had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 31.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

VCTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

