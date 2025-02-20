Convergence Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth $29,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UAL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on United Airlines from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.88.

In related news, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $5,707,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,049,536.88. The trade was a 48.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $106.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $116.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

