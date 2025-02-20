Corcel (LON:CRCL) Trading 13.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) shot up 13.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). 86,414,133 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 842% from the average session volume of 9,172,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15 ($0.00).

Corcel Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £7.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2,076.12 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Get Corcel alerts:

Corcel (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Corcel

Corcel PLC is an upstream oil and gas development company with residual interests in battery metals. Its diversified portfolio includes projects in the onshore Kwanza Basin in Angola, legacy battery metal interests such as rare earth element appraisal in Western Australia, and an option to acquire gas production onshore Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.