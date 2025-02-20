Corcel (LON:CRCL) Trading 5.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00). 60,314,145 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 618% from the average session volume of 8,404,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15 ($0.00).

Corcel Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of £7.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,076.12 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.15.

Corcel (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Corcel

Corcel PLC is an upstream oil and gas development company with residual interests in battery metals. Its diversified portfolio includes projects in the onshore Kwanza Basin in Angola, legacy battery metal interests such as rare earth element appraisal in Western Australia, and an option to acquire gas production onshore Brazil.

