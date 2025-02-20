CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) and Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO) Financial Comparison

Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO – Get Free Report) and CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coro Global and CoreCard”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coro Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CoreCard $56.00 million 3.17 $3.39 million $0.49 45.80

CoreCard has higher revenue and earnings than Coro Global.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coro Global 0 0 0 0 0.00 CoreCard 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Coro Global and CoreCard, as reported by MarketBeat.

CoreCard has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 33.16%. Given CoreCard’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CoreCard is more favorable than Coro Global.

Volatility and Risk

Coro Global has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoreCard has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.9% of CoreCard shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Coro Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of CoreCard shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Coro Global and CoreCard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coro Global N/A N/A N/A CoreCard 7.32% 7.67% 6.34%

Summary

CoreCard beats Coro Global on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coro Global

Coro Global Inc. develops and commercializes financial technology products in the United States and the District of Columbia. It offers Coro, a mobile application that allows customers to send, receive, and exchange the United States dollars and gold; and Financial Crime Risk Management, an integrated anti-money laundering/know your customer onboarding and transaction monitoring solution that provides an integrated compliance solution for compliance departments. The company was formerly known as Hash Labs Inc. and changed its name to Coro Global Inc. in January 2020. Coro Global Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About CoreCard

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions. The company's software solutions allow companies to offer various types of transacting account or card issuing program, as well as installment and revolving loans; set up and maintain account data; record advances and payments; assess fees, interests, and other charges; resolve disputes and chargebacks; manage collections of accounts receivable; generate reports; and settle transactions with financial institutions and network schemes. The company was formerly known as Intelligent Systems Corporation and changed its name to CoreCard Corporation in December 2021. CoreCard Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.

