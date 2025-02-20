CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.150-0.190 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.4 million-$15.0 million. CoreCard also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.880-0.940 EPS.

NYSE:CCRD opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 0.50. CoreCard has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $24.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. CoreCard had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 7.32%. Equities research analysts expect that CoreCard will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

