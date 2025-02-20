CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.880-0.940 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $60.0 million-$64.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.8 million. CoreCard also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.150-0.190 EPS.

CoreCard Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CCRD traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.60. The company had a trading volume of 11,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,047. CoreCard has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $178.50 million, a PE ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.02.

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. CoreCard had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 7.32%. Research analysts forecast that CoreCard will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoreCard

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

