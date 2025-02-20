Cormark Predicts Weaker Earnings for First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:AG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

AG stock opened at C$7.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.36. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of C$5.78 and a 1 year high of C$11.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.17.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.