Corporate Travel Management Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.10 (ASX:CTD)

Corporate Travel Management Limited (ASX:CTD – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Corporate Travel Management Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Corporate Travel Management alerts:

About Corporate Travel Management

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the procurement and delivery of travel services. It operates through four segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company provides corporate and event travel management, leisure travel, loyalty travel, and wholesale travel services, as well as accommodation agency services.

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Travel Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Travel Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.