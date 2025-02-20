Corporate Travel Management Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.10 (ASX:CTD)

Corporate Travel Management Limited (ASX:CTD – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.63.
