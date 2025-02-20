Corps Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Corps Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000. RTX comprises 1.3% of Corps Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RTX by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,263,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,622,000 after purchasing an additional 508,344 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RTX by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,471,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,004,000 after buying an additional 852,183 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,102,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,421,000 after acquiring an additional 490,109 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in RTX by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,886,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,222,000 after acquiring an additional 140,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,963,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,886,000 after acquiring an additional 25,407 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.07.

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:RTX opened at $125.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $88.90 and a twelve month high of $132.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.80.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

