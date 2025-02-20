Corps Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,143 TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Corps Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 72.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TRP. US Capital Advisors raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TC Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TC Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TC Energy stock opened at $45.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.53 and its 200-day moving average is $46.62. The company has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.23. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $50.37.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 29.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.68%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

