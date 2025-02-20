Corps Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,715 American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Corps Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $221.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.79.

American Tower Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $188.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.84. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $170.46 and a 52-week high of $243.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.99.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $3,000,283.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,792 shares in the company, valued at $11,371,631.20. The trade was a 20.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

