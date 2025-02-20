Corps Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,046 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Corps Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000. Caterpillar comprises 1.9% of Corps Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 706.3% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 15,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,625 shares during the period. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $515.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $299.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.80.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $353.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $170.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $307.05 and a 12-month high of $418.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $370.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.98 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.09, for a total value of $3,800,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,182 shares in the company, valued at $17,173,226.38. This trade represents a 18.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total value of $860,147.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,742.50. The trade was a 27.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,704 shares of company stock valued at $7,226,584. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

