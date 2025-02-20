Corps Capital Advisors LLC Invests $274,000 in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Corps Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Universal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its position in shares of Universal by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Universal by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UVV opened at $53.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Universal Co. has a 52-week low of $45.19 and a 52-week high of $59.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Universal announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

