Corps Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $697,000 Investment in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Corps Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AROC. CWM LLC raised its position in Archrock by 168.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,638 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Archrock by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,299 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 15.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the third quarter worth approximately $11,230,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock Stock Up 0.7 %

Archrock stock opened at $28.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Archrock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Archrock Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 83.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AROC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Archrock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Archrock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AROC

Archrock Profile

(Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.