Corps Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Corps Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 120.1% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 56,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after buying an additional 30,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,453,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,247,570,000 after buying an additional 162,985 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 130.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 82,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $124.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $96.62 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.38 and its 200 day moving average is $117.35.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.90.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

