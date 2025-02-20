CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to Issue $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

CRA International has increased its dividend by an average of 17.1% annually over the last three years. CRA International has a dividend payout ratio of 24.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CRA International to earn $7.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

CRA International Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRAI opened at $189.43 on Thursday. CRA International has a one year low of $110.07 and a one year high of $210.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of CRA International from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

